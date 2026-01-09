Charleston Southern hosts High Point after Sumler’s 22-point game

High Point Panthers (15-3, 3-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-7, 2-1 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

High Point Panthers (15-3, 3-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-7, 2-1 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts High Point after A’lahn Sumler scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 81-77 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Buccaneers are 7-0 on their home court. Charleston Southern is the Big South leader with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Brycen Blaine averaging 7.4.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 against Big South opponents. High Point averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 14-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Charleston Southern makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). High Point averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

The Buccaneers and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Williams is averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Sumler is averaging 15.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games.

Cam’Ron Fletcher is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Panthers. Terry Anderson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 95.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

