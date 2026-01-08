Charleston (SC) visits William & Mary after Barbot’s 29-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-3, 2-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-5, 1-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-3, 2-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-5, 1-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits William & Mary after Taryn Barbot scored 29 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-58 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe have gone 2-3 at home. William & Mary is eighth in the CAA scoring 64.1 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA giving up 57.6 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

William & Mary averages 64.1 points, 6.5 more per game than the 57.6 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than William & Mary allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes is averaging 13.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Tribe. Monet Dance is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Ezebilo is averaging 6.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Barbot is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

