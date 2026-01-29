Charleston (SC) visits Elon after Anderson’s 22-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-3, 8-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-10, 4-3 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-3, 8-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-10, 4-3 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces Charleston (SC) after Laila Anderson scored 22 points in Elon’s 79-53 victory over the Hampton Lady Pirates.

The Phoenix are 5-3 on their home court. Elon is seventh in the CAA in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Tamia Watkins leads the Phoenix with 5.0 boards.

The Cougars are 8-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

Elon’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Cougars square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaNae’ Corbett is averaging 12.1 points for the Phoenix. Anderson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

