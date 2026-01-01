Charleston (SC) takes on conference rival Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (2-9) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Taryn Barbot and…

Hofstra Pride (2-9) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taryn Barbot and Charleston (SC) host Sandra Magolico and Hofstra in CAA play.

The Cougars are 3-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Ezebilo averaging 7.6.

The Pride are 1-4 on the road. Hofstra is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 53.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 57.8 Charleston (SC) allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Magolico is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.8 points for the Pride. Alarice Gooden is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Pride: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

