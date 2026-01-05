Charleston (SC) hosts William & Mary after Vahlberg Fasasi’s 22-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (11-3, 2-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-6, 2-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (11-3, 2-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-6, 2-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Charleston (SC) after Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 76-57 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Cougars are 5-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) ranks third in the CAA with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jlynn Counter averaging 4.8.

The Tribe are 2-0 in CAA play. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA allowing 74.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary scores 11.8 more points per game (85.9) than Charleston (SC) allows (74.1).

The Cougars and Tribe match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is averaging 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyle Pulliam is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tribe. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Tribe: 9-1, averaging 86.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.