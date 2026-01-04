Charleston (SC) hosts Vahlberg Fasasi and William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (11-3, 2-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-6, 2-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (11-3, 2-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-6, 2-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Charleston (SC) after Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 76-57 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Cougars have gone 5-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Tribe are 2-0 in CAA play. William & Mary is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charleston (SC) makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). William & Mary averages 11.8 more points per game (85.9) than Charleston (SC) allows (74.1).

The Cougars and Tribe square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Cougars. Connor Hickman is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kyle Pulliam is averaging 11.8 points for the Tribe. Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Tribe: 9-1, averaging 86.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.