Charleston (SC) hosts N.C. A&T following Clark’s 21-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-10, 2-4 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-3, 7-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Charleston (SC) after Chaniya Clark scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 67-60 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 at home. Charleston (SC) scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 19.9 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 2-4 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Charleston (SC) averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The Cougars and Aggies meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Tyja Beans is averaging 13.2 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Clark is scoring 12.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Aggies. D’Mya Tucker is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 12.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

