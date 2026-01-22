Live Radio
Chammaa puts up 15 in Arkansas State’s 85-68 win against Georgia Southern

The Associated Press

January 22, 2026, 10:12 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Joey Chammaa’s 15 points helped Arkansas State defeat Georgia Southern 85-68 on Thursday.

Chammaa added six assists for the Red Wolves (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 13 points, going 6 of 6 from the field. Christian Harmon had 13 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (13-8, 5-3) were led by Spudd Webb and Nakavieon White with 14 points apiece. Alden Applewhite had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

