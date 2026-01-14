Chambers leads Southern Utah against Tarleton State after 20-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-5, 3-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (7-8, 1-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-5, 3-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (7-8, 1-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces Tarleton State after Sierra Chambers scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 82-77 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Texans are 4-2 in home games. Tarleton State has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunderbirds are 3-1 in conference play. Southern Utah has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Tarleton State averages 66.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 67.3 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Adams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Shadasia Brackens is averaging 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Devyn Kiernan averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Chambers is shooting 36.6% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

