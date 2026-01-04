Chaikin scores 21, UC San Diego knocks off Hawaii 83-73

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Chaikin had 21 points and Bol Dengdit scored 19 in UC San Diego’s 83-73 victory…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Chaikin had 21 points and Bol Dengdit scored 19 in UC San Diego’s 83-73 victory against Hawaii on Saturday night to snap the Rainbow Warriors’ seven-game win streak.

Chaikin shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the free-throw line and Bol Dengdit made 8 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line. Tom Beattie shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points for the Tritons (12-3, 2-1 Big West Conference).

Harry Rouhliadeff led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (11-3, 3-1) with 16 points. Dre Bullock added 15 points, four assists and two blocks for Hawaii. Isaiah Kerr also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

