Certa leads Notre Dame against Syracuse after 34-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-10, 2-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-9, 3-5 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-10, 2-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-9, 3-5 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Syracuse after Cole Certa scored 34 points in Notre Dame’s 100-97 overtime loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Orange are 9-4 on their home court. Syracuse has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Irish have gone 2-6 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Syracuse averages 75.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 71.5 Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The Orange and Fighting Irish meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is averaging 11.5 points for the Orange. Donnie Freeman is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Carson Towt is averaging 6.4 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.