Central Michigan visits Western Michigan following McIntire’s 21-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-14, 1-6 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-12, 1-6 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Western Michigan after Logan McIntire scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 68-67 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Broncos are 6-4 in home games. Western Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Brewer averaging 5.9.

The Chippewas have gone 1-6 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is seventh in the MAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Tamario Adley averaging 3.5.

Western Michigan averages 75.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 79.3 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Western Michigan allows.

The Broncos and Chippewas square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Broncos. Justice Williams is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nathan Claerbaut is shooting 58.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Chippewas. McIntire is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.