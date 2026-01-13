Central Michigan visits Miami (OH) following Brooks’ 20-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-12, 1-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (17-0, 5-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-12, 1-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (17-0, 5-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -15.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Miami (OH) after Phat Phat Brooks scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 87-85 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks are 9-0 in home games. Miami (OH) is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Chippewas are 1-4 in MAC play. Central Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 15.3 assists per game led by Tamario Adley averaging 3.5.

Miami (OH) averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 72.8 points per game, 0.5 more than the 72.3 Miami (OH) gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brant Byers is averaging 15.1 points for the RedHawks. Almar Atlason is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nathan Claerbaut is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Chippewas. Adley is averaging 12.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 90.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

