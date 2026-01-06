Central Michigan visits Johnson and Akron

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-11, 0-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (10-4, 1-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-11, 0-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (10-4, 1-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -22.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Central Michigan after Tavari Johnson scored 22 points in Akron’s 76-73 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Zips have gone 7-0 in home games. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.8 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Chippewas are 0-3 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan gives up 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Akron scores 95.4 points, 17.3 more per game than the 78.1 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Akron allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.6 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Logan McIntire is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging eight points. Nathan Claerbaut is shooting 57.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 95.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

