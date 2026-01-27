Central Michigan knocks off Eastern Michigan 100-65

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Logan McIntire scored 19 points as Central Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 100-65 on Tuesday. McIntire…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Logan McIntire scored 19 points as Central Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 100-65 on Tuesday.

McIntire finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line for the Chippewas (6-15, 2-7 Mid-American Conference). Tamario Adley scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the line and he added five rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Nathan Claerbaut shot 7 of 14 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

Mak Manciel finished with 16 points for the Eagles (9-12, 3-6). Gregory Lawson II added 14 points and Addison Patterson also put up 13 points and four assists.

Central Michigan carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Claerbaut led the way with 11 points. Central Michigan pulled away with a 21-2 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 20 points. McIntire led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

