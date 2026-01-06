Central Michigan hosts Kent State following Babbitt’s 20-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-9, 0-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-5, 2-1 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 11 a.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-9, 0-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-5, 2-1 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Central Michigan after Mya Babbitt scored 20 points in Kent State’s 75-70 loss to the UMass Minutewomen.

The Chippewas have gone 4-1 in home games. Central Michigan scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 0-3 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks fifth in the MAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Dionna Gray averaging 4.6.

Central Michigan makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Kent State averages 68.9 points per game, 4.0 more than the 64.9 Central Michigan allows.

The Chippewas and Golden Flashes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Anderson is averaging 5.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Chippewas. Madi Morson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Babbitt is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Golden Flashes. Tatiana Thomas is averaging 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.