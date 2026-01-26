Central Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan after Habhab’s 22-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-11, 3-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-15, 1-7 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-11, 3-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-15, 1-7 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Central Michigan after Mohammad Habhab scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-75 overtime loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Chippewas have gone 4-4 in home games. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Keenan Garner averaging 2.3.

The Eagles have gone 3-5 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

Central Michigan is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.7% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 72.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 79.2 Central Michigan allows to opponents.

The Chippewas and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamario Adley is averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Chippewas. Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the last 10 games.

Mak Manciel averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Addison Patterson is shooting 57.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

