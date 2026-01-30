Central Michigan hosts Bowling Green following Campbell’s 31-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (13-8, 4-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-15, 2-7 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green Falcons (13-8, 4-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-15, 2-7 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Central Michigan after Javontae Campbell scored 31 points in Bowling Green’s 89-78 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Chippewas have gone 5-4 at home. Central Michigan has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Falcons are 4-5 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is second in the MAC allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The Chippewas and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Sam Towns is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Falcons. Mayar Wol is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 84.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

