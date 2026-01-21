Central Arkansas visits Williams-Dryden and West Georgia

Central Arkansas Bears (9-10, 4-2 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (9-9, 3-3 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (9-10, 4-2 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (9-9, 3-3 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Central Arkansas after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 28 points in West Georgia’s 90-72 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Wolves are 6-2 on their home court. West Georgia is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 4-2 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

West Georgia is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 78.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 81.2 West Georgia allows to opponents.

The Wolves and Bears match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is shooting 47.6% and averaging 20.2 points for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camren Hunter is averaging 17.7 points for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.