Central Arkansas takes on Stetson in conference showdown

Stetson Hatters (11-8, 5-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-9, 4-4 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stetson Hatters (11-8, 5-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-9, 4-4 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aleah Sorrentino and Stetson visit Bree Stephens and Central Arkansas in ASUN play.

The Sugar Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Central Arkansas scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Hatters have gone 5-4 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Central Arkansas averages 71.5 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 67.1 Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 9.1 more points per game (69.2) than Central Arkansas gives up (60.1).

The Sugar Bears and Hatters square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Sugar Bears. Shae Littleford is averaging 15.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 17.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hatters. Sorrentino is averaging 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.