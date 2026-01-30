Central Arkansas takes on Eastern Kentucky after Hunter’s 31-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-15, 3-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (11-10, 6-2 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-15, 3-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (11-10, 6-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Eastern Kentucky after Camren Hunter scored 31 points in Central Arkansas’ 100-90 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Bears are 9-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Colonels are 3-6 in conference games. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in the ASUN with 14.2 assists per game led by Turner Buttry averaging 3.1.

Central Arkansas is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The Bears and Colonels face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Robinson is averaging 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Hunter is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 12.6 points for the Colonels. Montavious Myrick is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.