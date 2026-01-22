Live Radio
Central Arkansas secures 86-65 win over West Georgia

The Associated Press

January 22, 2026, 8:00 PM

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Ty Robinson scored 22 points as Central Arkansas beat West Georgia 86-65 on Thursday.

Robinson also added three steals for the Bears (10-10, 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 15 points off the bench while going 6 of 7 from the field and added three steals. Luke Moore finished with 13 points.

Shelton Williams-Dryden led the Wolves (9-10, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Brady Hardewig added 12 points for West Georgia. Josh Smith finished with 11 points.

