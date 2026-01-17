Central Arkansas knocks off North Florida 98-69

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 26 points helped Central Arkansas defeat North Florida 98-69 on Saturday. Hunter shot 9…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 26 points helped Central Arkansas defeat North Florida 98-69 on Saturday.

Hunter shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Bears (9-10, 4-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Harry Beauchamp scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Ty Robinson shot 4 of 8 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kent Jackson led the way for the Ospreys (3-16, 1-5) with 13 points. Kamrin Oriol added 12 points for North Florida. Dalton Gayman also had 11 points and two steals.

