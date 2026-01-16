Central Arkansas hosts North Florida following Jackson’s 35-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (3-15, 1-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-10, 3-2 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (3-15, 1-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-10, 3-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Central Arkansas after Kent Jackson scored 35 points in North Florida’s 105-91 win over the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears are 8-1 in home games. Central Arkansas leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 34.1 boards. Ty Robinson paces the Bears with 5.8 rebounds.

The Ospreys are 1-4 in ASUN play. North Florida is fourth in the ASUN scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Central Arkansas is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 49.5% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Central Arkansas allows.

The Bears and Ospreys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bears. Robinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamrin Oriol is averaging 19.9 points and four assists for the Ospreys. Jackson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 77.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.