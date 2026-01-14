Central Arkansas hosts Jacksonville after Hunter’s 25-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-11, 1-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (7-10, 2-2 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-11, 1-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (7-10, 2-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Jacksonville after Camren Hunter scored 25 points in Central Arkansas’ 79-75 overtime loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bears are 7-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks fifth in the ASUN with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ty Robinson averaging 2.0.

The Dolphins are 1-3 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Central Arkansas averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bears. Robinson is averaging 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chris Arias averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Chris Lockett Jr. is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.