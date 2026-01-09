Central Arkansas hosts Eastern Kentucky following Freihofer’s 26-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-4, 3-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-6, 2-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-4, 3-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-6, 2-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Central Arkansas after Liz Freihofer scored 26 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 80-78 win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Sugar Bears are 4-0 on their home court. Central Arkansas is the ASUN leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 7.9.

The Colonels are 3-0 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN scoring 75.9 points per game while shooting 43.9%.

Central Arkansas averages 71.5 points, 9.6 more per game than the 61.9 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 33.7% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The Sugar Bears and Colonels face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shae Littleford is averaging 14.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Sugar Bears. Stephens is averaging 10.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Freihofer is averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Colonels. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

