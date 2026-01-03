Cent. Conn. St. visits New Haven following McDonald-Perry’s 23-point performance

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-12, 0-1 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (3-9, 1-0 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 1…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-12, 0-1 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (3-9, 1-0 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Aniya McDonald-Perry scored 23 points in New Haven’s 66-61 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Chargers have gone 3-5 at home. New Haven is third in the NEC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. McDonald-Perry paces the Chargers with 7.9 boards.

The Blue Devils are 0-1 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. allows 74.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 24.4 points per game.

New Haven is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game New Haven allows.

The Chargers and Blue Devils match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Chargers. McDonald-Perry is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kiyah Lewis averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Lucia Noin is averaging 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 50.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

