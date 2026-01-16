Cent. Conn. St. hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Farrell’s 21-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-15, 1-4 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-16, 0-5 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-15, 1-4 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-16, 0-5 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Jessica Farrell scored 21 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 80-63 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Blue Devils are 0-7 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. allows 73.5 points and has been outscored by 21.9 points per game.

The Red Flash have gone 1-4 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks sixth in the NEC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Shelby Ricks averaging 6.3.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 51.6 points per game, 21.2 fewer points than the 72.8 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 54.8 points per game, 18.7 fewer points than the 73.5 Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

The Blue Devils and Red Flash face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyah Lewis averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Farrell is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ricks is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Red Flash. Aleah James is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 52.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

