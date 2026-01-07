Cent. Conn. St. hosts Hackett and Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-11, 1-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-6, 1-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-11, 1-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-6, 1-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Cent. Conn. St. after Davante Hackett scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 69-60 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-1 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is first in the NEC with 16.2 assists per game led by Jay Rodgers averaging 7.6.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-1 against NEC opponents. Stonehill has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Cent. Conn. St. makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Stonehill averages 67.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 71.7 Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Smith Jr. is averaging 19.8 points for the Blue Devils. Max Frazier is averaging 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Rex Sunderland is averaging 5.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Hermann Koffi is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

