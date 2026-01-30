Celiscar scores 17, Yale beats Dartmouth 83-68

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Isaac Celiscar’s 17 points helped Yale defeat Dartmouth 83-68 on Friday night. Celiscar shot 6…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Isaac Celiscar’s 17 points helped Yale defeat Dartmouth 83-68 on Friday night.

Celiscar shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (16-3, 5-1 Ivy League). Nick Townsend scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and added 10 rebounds and seven assists. Trevor Mullin went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jayden Williams led the way for the Big Green (9-10, 3-3) with 18 points and six rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 13 points and six rebounds for Dartmouth. Kareem Thomas also recorded 12 points.

