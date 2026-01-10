Catchings, Cyril lead second-half rally as No. 18 Georgia beats South Carolina 75-70

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kanon Catchings scored 20 points, Somto Cyril had 14 of his 18 points in the second…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kanon Catchings scored 20 points, Somto Cyril had 14 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 18 Georgia rallied from eight points down with less than nine minutes left to defeat South Carolina 75-70 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) had trailed by as many as 12 points and were down 62-54 after Eli Ellis’ basket with 8:45 remaining. That’s when Georgia started a 15-2 run, fueled by reserve Marcus Millender’s jumper and 3-pointer.

South Carolina (10-6, 1-2) took its final lead, 64-63, on Elijah Strong’s inside basket with 5:42 to go. On Georgia’s next possession, Gamecocks guard Kobe Knox was called for a flagrant foul against Cyril, who made two foul shots to put Georgia ahead to stay.

Meechie Johnson’s long 3-pointer brought South Carolina within 73-70 with 5.2 seconds left, but Millender hit two foul shots to seal things.

The hard-fought victory was a welcome one for the Bulldogs, who were beaten by defending national champion Florida earlier this week.

Mike Sharavjamts had 18 points, one shy of his career high, to lead the Gamecocks. Knox finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Georgia came in leading the country in points per game (97.1) and was anxious to get back on the winning track after a 92-77 loss at Florida earlier this week. The Bulldogs came out with a 7-0 burst, but the Gamecocks quickly tied things and moved in front, 25-24, on Myles Stute’s 3-pointer 12 minutes in.

That began a 16-4 surge as the Gamecocks opened a 38-26 lead. Catchings scored six of the next eight points, including a behind the back, reverse layup as Georgia cut the lead to 40-34 by halftime.

Up next

Georgia: The Bulldogs return home to play Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

South Carolina: Heads to No. 15 Arkansas on Wednesday night.

