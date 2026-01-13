Catchings and No. 0 Georgia host Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (9-7, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-7, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 Georgia hosts Ole Miss after Kanon Catchings scored 20 points in Georgia’s 75-70 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 on their home court. Georgia has college basketball’s best offense averaging 96.4 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Rebels are 1-2 in conference matchups. Ole Miss is third in the SEC allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Georgia averages 96.4 points, 26.8 more per game than the 69.6 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Georgia allows.

The Bulldogs and Rebels square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Millender is averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 18.4 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games.

Malik Dia is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 96.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

