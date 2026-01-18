Castro leads George Washington against George Mason after 23-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (12-6, 3-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (17-1, 5-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (12-6, 3-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (17-1, 5-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays George Mason after Rafael Castro scored 23 points in George Washington’s 84-79 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Patriots have gone 12-0 in home games. George Mason averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 13-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Revolutionaries have gone 3-2 against A-10 opponents. George Washington scores 87.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

George Mason makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). George Washington has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Revolutionaries match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahari Long is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Patriots. Riley Allenspach is averaging 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 63.0% over the past 10 games.

Castro is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Tre Dinkins is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

