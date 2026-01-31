Casey, Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks to host Dunn and the Davidson Wildcats

Davidson Wildcats (15-8, 7-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-6, 5-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (15-8, 7-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-6, 5-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlise Dunn and Davidson take on Gabby Casey and Saint Joseph’s (PA) in A-10 action.

The Hawks have gone 8-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) leads the A-10 with 17.8 assists per game led by Casey averaging 3.4.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in A-10 play. Davidson has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey is averaging 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawks. Rhian Stokes is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dunn is averaging 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

