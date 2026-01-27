Casey leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against La Salle after 26-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-6, 4-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-9, 4-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-6, 4-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-9, 4-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays La Salle after Gabby Casey scored 26 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 72-53 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Explorers are 5-4 in home games. La Salle is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Hawks have gone 4-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 giving up 56.6 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

La Salle is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryss Macktoon is averaging 15.4 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Casey is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Emily Knouse is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

