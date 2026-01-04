Carter’s 16, Alston’s game-winner lead Middle Tennessee over Sam Houston, 68-67

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvin Carter led Middle Tennessee with 16 points and Torey Alston hit the game-winning dunk with…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvin Carter led Middle Tennessee with 16 points and Torey Alston hit the game-winning dunk with five seconds remaining as the Blue Raiders knocked off Sam Houston 68-67 on Sunday.

Carter shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Blue Raiders (9-5, 3-0 Conference USA). Kamari Lands shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 14 points. Alston shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Veljko Ilic finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bearkats (8-6, 0-3). Po’Boigh King added 14 points for Sam Houston. Damon Nicholas Jr. had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Middle Tennessee went into the half tied with Sam Houston 34-34. Tre Green scored eight points in the half. Carter scored 10 second-half points for Middle Tennessee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.