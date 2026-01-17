Carter Welling scores 18 as No. 22 Clemson wins its ninth straight with a 69-59 victory over Miami

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Welling scored a season-high 18 points and Jestin Porter added 11 as No. 22 Clemson…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Welling scored a season-high 18 points and Jestin Porter added 11 as No. 22 Clemson won its ninth straight and remained perfect in Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 69-59 victory over Miami on Saturday.

The Tigers (16-3, 6-0 ACC) are one of two undefeated teams in league play after ending the Hurricanes’ (15-3, 4-1) 10-game win streak.

Clemson did it on defense, holding Miami to its lowest point total this season. The Tigers had a season-high 11 steals and held the Hurricanes’ Malik Reneau, who came in averaging 20.4 points, to just 11. Reneau played only 21 minutes before fouling out with 7:05 remaining.

Clemson came out ready for the early showdown, taking an 8-0 lead with two 3s from Welling. When Miami scratched back to 15-12, the Tigers and Welling took off on a 16-6 surge to open a 10-point lead.

The Tigers were ahead 53-38 on RJ Godfrey’s basket when Miami made a last push, cutting the deficit to eight points on Shelton Henderson’s foul shots.

But Porter followed with a basket and Dillon Hunter hit the next two shots, including a 3-pointer, to restore Clemson’s large lead.

Miami could not respond after that.

Welling, who played at Utah Valley last season, also led Clemson with nine rebounds.

Henderson finished with 22 points to lead the Hurricanes, who previous low in scoring came in a 72-62 loss to BYU.

The Tigers entered the national rankings for the first time this week and are likely to move up after defeating Boston College and the Hurricanes this week.

Up next

Miami: Returns home to play Florida State on Tuesday night.

Clemson: Finishes a three-game homestand against N.C. State on Tuesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.