Carson’s 23 help North Dakota State take down Denver 82-77

DENVER (AP) — Trevian Carson’s 23 points helped North Dakota State defeat Denver 82-77 on Thursday.

Carson added five rebounds for the Bison (17-5, 7-0 Summit League). Markhi Strickland shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Andy Stefonowicz shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Bison extended their winning streak to seven games.

Carson Johnson led the Pioneers (9-12, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and five assists. Zane Nelson added 20 points and six rebounds for Denver. Jeremiah Burke also had 13 points.

