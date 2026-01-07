Carroll leads Youngstown State against Purdue Fort Wayne after 26-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-8, 2-4 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:17…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-8, 2-4 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:17 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Cris Carroll scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 94-79 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Penguins have gone 5-2 at home. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Mastodons are 3-3 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Youngstown State is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Mastodons meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 17.4 points. Rich Rolf is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Duffy is averaging 5.5 points for the Mastodons. Corey Hadnot II is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.