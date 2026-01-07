Carroll and the Xavier Musketeers take on conference foe Marquette

Xavier Musketeers (9-6, 1-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Xavier Musketeers (9-6, 1-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tre Carroll and Xavier visit Chase Ross and Marquette in Big East play.

The Golden Eagles are 5-4 on their home court. Marquette gives up 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Musketeers have gone 1-3 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Marquette scores 75.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 75.8 Xavier allows. Xavier’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gold averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc. Nigel James Jr. is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Carroll is averaging 16.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

