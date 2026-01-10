Carrera leads Arizona State against No. 13 TCU after 20-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-1, 3-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday,…

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-1, 3-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-1, 3-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits No. 13 TCU after Heloisa Carrera scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 68-45 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-0 at home. TCU ranks fifth in college basketball with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 6.9.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 14-1 against opponents with a winning record.

TCU makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). Arizona State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points above the 31.4% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Sun Devils square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 19.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

McKinna Brackens is averaging 15.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Gabby Elliott is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 9-1, averaging 68.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

