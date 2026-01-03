Carnegie leads Georgia against Texas A&M after 24-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (7-3, 0-1 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (14-1, 0-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (7-3, 0-1 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (14-1, 0-1 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Texas A&M after Dani Carnegie scored 24 points in Georgia’s 79-62 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Lady Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games. Georgia is ninth in the SEC scoring 80.0 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Aggies have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Georgia averages 80.0 points, 19.0 more per game than the 61.0 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 15.9 more points per game (69.4) than Georgia allows to opponents (53.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carnegie is averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Webster averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 16.8 points, 7.5 assists and 3.8 steals.

