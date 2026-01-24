Carnegie leads Georgia against No. 11 Kentucky after 31-point game

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (17-3, 3-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-4, 4-3 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (17-3, 3-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-4, 4-3 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits No. 11 Kentucky after Dani Carnegie scored 31 points in Georgia’s 76-66 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Wildcats are 10-0 on their home court. Kentucky averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 21.2 points per game.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Georgia is fifth in the SEC allowing 56.4 points while holding opponents to 34.9% shooting.

Kentucky scores 77.1 points, 20.7 more per game than the 56.4 Georgia allows. Georgia averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Kentucky gives up.

The Wildcats and Lady Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is averaging 15.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Wildcats. Tonie Morgan is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Trinity Turner is averaging 11.9 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Carnegie is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

