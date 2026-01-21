Carnegie leads Georgia against Arkansas

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-3, 2-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-9, 0-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-3, 2-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-9, 0-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits Arkansas after Dani Carnegie scored 32 points in Georgia’s 82-59 victory against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Razorbacks are 8-4 in home games. Arkansas is seventh in the SEC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Bonnie Deas averaging 3.1.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 2-3 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 14-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Arkansas averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 76.2 points per game, 3.3 more than the 72.9 Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Razorbacks. Wyvette Mayberry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carnegie is averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

