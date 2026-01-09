Carlson and the Western Michigan Broncos take on conference foe Toledo

Western Michigan Broncos (5-8, 2-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (6-7, 1-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (5-8, 2-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (6-7, 1-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Toledo and Western Michigan will play on Saturday.

The Rockets are 4-2 in home games. Toledo is ninth in the MAC in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Faith Fedd-Robinson leads the Rockets with 5.5 boards.

The Broncos are 2-1 in conference matchups. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 27.9% from 3-point range.

Toledo is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Toledo allows.

The Rockets and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Rockets. Fedd-Robinson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kailey Starks is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Broncos. Alli Carlson is averaging 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

