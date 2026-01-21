Cargol leads San Francisco against San Diego after 21-point game

San Diego Toreros (8-12, 1-6 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-7, 4-3 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (8-12, 1-6 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-7, 4-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays San Diego after Aina Cargol scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 85-72 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Dons have gone 6-4 at home. San Francisco is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Toreros are 1-6 in conference play. San Diego gives up 61.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

San Francisco scores 69.4 points, 8.2 more per game than the 61.2 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Toreros square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 16.4 points for the Dons. Mara Neira is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kylie Ray is shooting 36.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 54.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

