Carey leads Maine against Bryant after 26-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (4-10) at Maine Black Bears (2-13) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under…

Bryant Bulldogs (4-10) at Maine Black Bears (2-13)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Bryant after Logan Carey scored 26 points in Maine’s 104-66 victory over the Maine-Fort Kent Bengals.

The Black Bears have gone 1-3 in home games. Maine is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 0-9 in road games. Bryant ranks fifth in the America East with 13.3 assists per game led by Ty Tabales averaging 3.6.

Maine’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant allows. Bryant averages 64.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.3 Maine gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mabrey averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Carey is shooting 60.3% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Tabales is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.