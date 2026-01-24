Carey has 19, Maine beats Binghamton 79-63

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Logan Carey’s 19 points helped Maine defeat Binghamton 79-63 on Saturday. Carey had three steals for…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Logan Carey’s 19 points helped Maine defeat Binghamton 79-63 on Saturday.

Carey had three steals for the Black Bears (5-17, 3-4 America East Conference). Ryan Mabrey added 18 points while going 7 of 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and also had five assists and three steals. Mekhi Gray shot 6 of 11 from the field and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Bearcats (4-18, 0-7) were led by Jackson Benigni, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Jeremiah Quigley added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Binghamton. Bryson Wilson also put up 12 points and three steals. The Bearcats extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

