Carey and Maine host Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (4-10) at Maine Black Bears (2-13)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Bryant after Logan Carey scored 26 points in Maine’s 104-66 victory against the Maine-Fort Kent Bengals.

The Black Bears have gone 1-3 at home. Maine is ninth in the America East with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ace Flagg averaging 3.3.

The Bulldogs are 0-9 in road games. Bryant has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maine is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Bryant allows to opponents. Bryant’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Maine has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Gray is averaging 7.2 points for the Black Bears. Carey is averaging 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 60.3% over the last 10 games.

Ty Tabales is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 assists. Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

