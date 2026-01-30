Canisius visits Siena following Schiro’s 23-point outing

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-17, 1-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-12, 6-5 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-17, 1-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-12, 6-5 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Canisius after Francesca Schiro scored 23 points in Siena’s 84-64 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints have gone 5-4 in home games. Siena is fourth in the MAAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Schiro averaging 3.1.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-10 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks ninth in the MAAC with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Shariah Gailes averaging 8.1.

Siena is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Siena gives up.

The Saints and Golden Griffins match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Melious is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 11.3 points. Schiro is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Corniya Clay averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Yasmine Djibril is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

